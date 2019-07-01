Here's what Apple had to say on the concert series:

Apple is holding seven special concerts this summer as part of its Apple Music "Up Next Live" concert series. The concerts will be held at seven different Apple stores around the world will feature prominent music artists like Khalid and Bad Bunny.

This summer, seven of music's brightest rising stars will play intimate after‑hours concerts at seven marquee Apple Store locations around the world. All of the artists are alumni of Apple Music's Up Next program; some are on the brink of massive success, while others have already achieved it. Either way, you'll never see them perform like this again.

Here's how the concerts break out concerning their headliner, location and date:

Bad Bunny - Apple Piazza Liberty in Milan, Italy - July 9

Jessie Reyez - Apple Union Square in San Francisco, California - July 19

King Princess - Apple Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York - July 25

Lewis Capaldi - Apple Champs-Élysées in Paris, Fance - July 31

Daniel Caesar - Apple Convent Garde in London, England - August 9

Ashley McBryde - Apple Michigan Ave in Chicago, Illinois - August 16

Khalid - Apple Carnegie Library in Washington D.C. - August 23

The concert series will run throughout the summer with Khalid serving as the closing act on August 23. Apple is opening up the concert to the public, you just have to apply to tickets through the concert page. Applicants must be 16 years or older.

