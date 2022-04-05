If you've been wondering if Apple Business Essentials is for you, the company has a virtual event for you.

Last week, Apple rolled out Apple Business Essentials to small businesses in the United States. The plan combines "device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud storage into flexible subscription plans." In order to help existing and potential customers learn about the new service, the company is hosting a virtual event.

You're invited to an exclusive online session to learn how Apple Business Essentials can help small businesses like yours manage every aspect of your Apple devices. Join Apple product experts to dive into the details and see it in action. A sign language interpreter will be available during this session.

The event will kick off on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (PDT).