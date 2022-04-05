Apple Business Essentials Lifestyle ImacSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple launched its Apple Business Essentials program for small businesses last week.
  • The plan combines hardware, software, and services into one plan for business owners.
  • The company is hosting a virtual event to help potential customers learn about the service.

If you've been wondering if Apple Business Essentials is for you, the company has a virtual event for you.

Last week, Apple rolled out Apple Business Essentials to small businesses in the United States. The plan combines "device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud storage into flexible subscription plans." In order to help existing and potential customers learn about the new service, the company is hosting a virtual event.

You're invited to an exclusive online session to learn how Apple Business Essentials can help small businesses like yours manage every aspect of your Apple devices. Join Apple product experts to dive into the details and see it in action.

A sign language interpreter will be available during this session.

The event will kick off on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (PDT).

Apple Business Essentials 3up HeroSource: Apple

The service already integrates with Azure Active Directory and Apple said that it plans to add Google Workspace later this spring. Customers are also able to add AppleCare+ to devices on the plan for an additional fee.

Apple Business Essentials supports small businesses throughout the entire device management life cycle — from device setup, to device upgrades — while providing strong security, prioritized support, and data storage and backup. The complete solution begins with simple employee onboarding, allowing a small business to easily configure, deploy, and manage Apple products from anywhere. With the Collections feature, groups of apps can be delivered to employees or teams, and settings can be automatically pushed to devices, such as VPN configurations, Wi-Fi passwords, and more.

Apple Business Essentials plans start at $2.99 per month without AppleCare+. With AppleCare+, plans start at $9.99 per month. You can learn more about Apple Business Essentials on the company's website.

If you want to attend the event, you can register on Apple's website.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.