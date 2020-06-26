What you need to know
- Apple is continuing to release WWDC 2020 videos.
- A new installation features a conversation with the cast and crew of Mythic Quest: Raven's banquet.
- They talked about their favorite scene and answered submitted questions.
Apple has posted a video interview with the cast of Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet as part of its WWDC 2020 coverage.
The new video features a conversation with the cast and crew of the show and the description states:
Ever wondered which is more fun — filming in a hot tub or filming in a VR suit? The cast and creators of the Apple TV+ hit show Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet answer questions from the Apple developer community. Join Rob McElhenney (executive producer/co-creator and Ian Grimm), Charlotte Nicdao (Poppy), Imani Hakim (Dana), Danny Pudi (Brad), and Megan Ganz (executive producer/co-creator) as they review one of their favorite scenes and answer submitted questions.
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is an Apple TV+ comedy about a team of video game developers. Its 9 30-minute episodes were released back in February. More recently, the team came together for a special remote episode that was written, filmed, and edited in quarantine. The episode was made using 40 iPhones and 20 pairs of AirPods, and they discuss the filming of the Mythic Quest: Quarantine episode during the interview. Fans submitted questions about the filming of the series, favorite episodes, and more.
The series was made and produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment in partnership with game developer Ubisoft.
