Earlier this month, Apple took the wraps off its latest iMac models. While Apple tech tends not to fluctuate in price, Amazon is already offering the first savings on the 2020 27-inch models with as much as $114 off.

Big screen Apple 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K Display (2020) Apple only just updated its iMac lineup this month, but Amazon is already cutting prices. The base-spec 27-inch model, featuring a 3.1GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD, is over $80 off with higher-spec versions discounted by even more. $1715.54 $1799.00 $83 off See at Amazon

The 2020 iMac updates include some significant upgrades, like the move to all-SSD storage, newer Intel chips, improved graphics, and the inclusion of Apple's T2 Security Chip for the first time. The new models also feature a 1080p webcam for full-HD video calls which is needed now more than ever. On the back, there are four USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

The base-spec 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display retails for $1,799, though it's available at Amazon with an $83 discount right now. It comes equipped with a 3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics.

If you bump the specs, you can save even more. The 512GB version, for example, has had its price cut by $114, taking it to its lowest price yet at $2,184.52. As well as double the storage, it also features a more powerful 3.8GHz 8-core 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics.

Not sure which iMac is right for you? We've got you covered. Our guide outlines all of the reasons why you might want to pull the trigger on one of Apple's latest iMac models.

Those looking for savings on other iMac models, such as the now-discontinued 2019 models or the iMac Pro, should check out our list of the best iMac deals for alternative ways to save.