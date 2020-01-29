Apple continues to build its team for Apple TV+, the company's foray into original programming. Reported by Deadline, Apple has just signed Carmi Zlotnik, the former President of Programming at Starz, to an exclusive producer deal.

Zlotnik had just stepped down from his position at Starz, and the reason for his departure is now obvious: he is joining Apple next month to produce original content for the company's streaming service. The executive had been with Starz since 2010, working on original series for the company like 'American Gods', 'Black Sails', and 'Spartacus'. Before his departure, he had been helping to develop a few new upcoming series like 'High Town' and the 'Power' spinoffs including 'Power, Book II: Ghost'.

Before Starz, Zlotnik had a long career at HBO, helping the company initiate its original programming strategy and also working on the project that eventually became HBO Go. In his time at the streaming giant, he served as head of Original Programming Production and helped develop award-winning shows like 'Band of Brothers', 'The Sopranos', 'The Wire', 'Sex and the City', 'Six Feet Under', and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'.

Carmi Ziotnik is joining former HBO CEO Richard Plepler who also recently inked a multi-year deal with Apple to produce original content for its Apple TV+ streaming service.

