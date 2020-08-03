What you need to know
- Apple has signed a first-look deal with Appian Way Prods.
- The multi-year deal covers television and documentary projects.
- The deal builds on DiCaprio's current relationship with Apple.
Leonardo DiCaprio is building on his relationship with Apple TV+.
Reported by Deadline, DiCaprio's production company, Appian Way Prods., has signed a multi-year first-look deal with the streaming service.
Apple has signed a first-look deal with Appian Way Prods., the film and television production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson. The multi-year deal covers television projects and documentary features.
DiCaprio is already working with Apple on "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring himself and Robert De Niro, and "Shining Girls," starring Elisabeth Moss.
The pact builds on Apple and DiCaprio's existing relationship collaborating on the high-profile upcoming feature Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; and the recent series order for Shining Girls, a thriller drama starring Elisabeth Moss, which is produced by Appian Way and MRC Television. DiCaprio and Davisson's company has a film deal for narrative features at Sony.
Apple continues to build its relationships with high-profile production companies, which Deadline notes below.
At Apple, Appian Way joins a roster of companies under deals that includes Elba's Green Door Pictures, Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, A24 and Imagine Documentaries; as well as trusted studios for kids and family entertainment, Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.
No projects have been announced from the deal, so we will have to wait to see what Apple and DiCaprio have in store.
More than 1,000 fake iPhones went through a Swiss AppleCare+ scam
Two people are in trouble after they spent years taking fake iPhones to Swiss Apple Stores for ApleCare+ replacement.
Review: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the version of the game you'll want
Thinking about getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for your Nintendo Switch? Is it worth getting despite how it's not a completely new game? We'll explain.
Apple's new gift cards now work in Apple Stores and in the App Store
After years of offering two different types of gift cards – one for stores, one for digital services – Apple has now brought them both together.
Power up with the best charging stands for iPod Touch 7
Of course, you'll need to keep your iPod touch charged up, so here are the best charging stands for your iPod Touch!