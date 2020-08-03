Leonardo DiCaprio is building on his relationship with Apple TV+.

Reported by Deadline, DiCaprio's production company, Appian Way Prods., has signed a multi-year first-look deal with the streaming service.

DiCaprio is already working with Apple on "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring himself and Robert De Niro, and "Shining Girls," starring Elisabeth Moss.

The pact builds on Apple and DiCaprio's existing relationship collaborating on the high-profile upcoming feature Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; and the recent series order for Shining Girls, a thriller drama starring Elisabeth Moss, which is produced by Appian Way and MRC Television. DiCaprio and Davisson's company has a film deal for narrative features at Sony.

Apple continues to build its relationships with high-profile production companies, which Deadline notes below.

At Apple, Appian Way joins a roster of companies under deals that includes Elba's Green Door Pictures, Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, A24 and Imagine Documentaries; as well as trusted studios for kids and family entertainment, Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.

No projects have been announced from the deal, so we will have to wait to see what Apple and DiCaprio have in store.