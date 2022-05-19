A new filing with the National Labor Relations Board claims that Apple store staff at its New York World Trade Center store were required to attend mandatory anti-union speeches, restricted from posting fliers, and interrogated, according to a new report.

Apple Inc. violated federal labor law by interrogating staff, restricting the posting of union fliers and requiring employees to attend mandatory anti-union speeches, the Communications Workers of America alleged in a Wednesday filing with the National Labor Relations Board. The alleged conduct took place at Apple's World Trade Center store in New York City, a CWA representative said.

Apple's New York WTC store has not previously drawn attention for its union activities. It has been reported that employees at Apple's Grand Central store are attempting to unionize.

The complaint alleges that Apple interrogated workers at the WTC store regarding their "protected concerted activities." Apple also allegedly monitored those activities or at least made employees believe that they were being monitored. Based on the group's filing, those incidents happened on or about May 3rd. By May 15th, the group said Apple "unlawfully implemented" a rule at the store that prohibits employees from posting union flyers in work areas during their breaks. Further, it's accusing the tech giant of conducting "captive-audience" speeches designed to discourage them from unionizing.

Apple was accused of holding "captive audience" meetings at its Cumberland Mall store in Atlanta earlier this week, the CWA is also representing workers in that case.

