What you need to know
- Apple has been accused of some heavy-handed union-busting moves at its New York World Trade Center store.
- A National Labor Relations Board filing reportedly alleges that Apple interrogated staff, restricted the posting of fliers, and made employees attend mandatory anti-union speeches.
- A similar filing for an Atlanta store claims Apple held "captive audience meetings" that employees are required to attend.
A new filing with the National Labor Relations Board claims that Apple store staff at its New York World Trade Center store were required to attend mandatory anti-union speeches, restricted from posting fliers, and interrogated, according to a new report.
From Bloomberg:
Apple Inc. violated federal labor law by interrogating staff, restricting the posting of union fliers and requiring employees to attend mandatory anti-union speeches, the Communications Workers of America alleged in a Wednesday filing with the National Labor Relations Board.
The alleged conduct took place at Apple's World Trade Center store in New York City, a CWA representative said.
Apple's New York WTC store has not previously drawn attention for its union activities. It has been reported that employees at Apple's Grand Central store are attempting to unionize.
More details from Engadget stated:
The complaint alleges that Apple interrogated workers at the WTC store regarding their "protected concerted activities." Apple also allegedly monitored those activities or at least made employees believe that they were being monitored. Based on the group's filing, those incidents happened on or about May 3rd.
By May 15th, the group said Apple "unlawfully implemented" a rule at the store that prohibits employees from posting union flyers in work areas during their breaks. Further, it's accusing the tech giant of conducting "captive-audience" speeches designed to discourage them from unionizing.
Apple was accused of holding "captive audience" meetings at its Cumberland Mall store in Atlanta earlier this week, the CWA is also representing workers in that case.
A statement reported by Bloomberg from Apple reads:
"We are pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full time and part time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants and many other benefits."
