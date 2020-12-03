Reported by Patently Apple, the company has invented a new Pro Stand for the Pro Display XDR. The Dual Pro Stand for the Pro Display XDR is an insane stand that enables those who have professional workflow needs the maximum flexibility to work with two of Apple's premium display.

Apple's invention covers a support stand for multiple displays. In their patent background they note that when users use multiple displays in a workspace, the displays are generally supported by multiple different individual stands or by independently-movable arms that extend from a single support point.

Apple goes on to point out that displays set up this way are either difficult to align correctly with each other or that they cannot be adjusted individually.

These individual stands or arms unnecessarily take up large spaces, are often aesthetically unpleasing, overcomplicated, and have inefficient redundant mechanisms. When multiple displays are used on independent arms, they can be difficult to align in a smooth and precise way due to inconsistent counterbalancing and arm lengths. When multiple displays are used on a single support, they cannot be effectively adjusted relative to each other about a vertical axis.

Apple's new Dual Pro Stand for two multiple Pro Display XDR monitors is one continuous piece that allows both displays with "vertical, horizontal, and center pivot degrees of freedom."

The stand can have two legs spaced at end portions of the stand (e.g., farther apart than the mounting points of the outermost displays) that are linked by a substantially horizontal support bar. The support bar can be vertically adjustable relative to the legs by synchronized adjustment of carriage assemblies associated with each of the legs. The legs can be referred to as vertical supports or vertical support bases. The vertical position of the support bar can be simultaneously adjusted relative to each of the legs due to a linking rod extending across the length of the support bar.

It is currently unknown if the product will come to market and, if so, when it may be released.