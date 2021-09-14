Apple's base-model tablet is one of the best iPads available thanks to its very low price, bringing nearly all the benefits and perks of the Apple ecosystem without the premium price of the iPad Air. Although the 2020 iPad is just over a year old, some of its internals are a little long in the tooth, which is why we're pumped about the news that a refreshed version is on the way.

Name

Though, it's It's technically the iPad 9th-generation, you can just call it iPad. That's the name Apple has used for some time now, nice and simple to denote this is as basic as it gets when it comes to Apple tablets.

Design

The new 9th-generation iPad maintains the exact same physical design as its predecessor so cases and screen protectors will all still be supported. Despite the same look and feel, it's had something of an internal overhaul to bring it up to date.

Processor

Inside, the 9th-generation iPad runs the A13 Bionic for 20x faster performance. According to Apple, the new processor makes it 3x faster than best-selling Chromebook and 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet.

Camera improvements