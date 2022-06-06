What you need to know
- Apple has announced two new USB-C chargers for iPhones and other devices.
- Apple says the new 35W charger can power a MacBook Air.
- Neither of the new chargers are available yet, but are marked as "Coming Soon."
It's been a big day for Apple with the company announcing a raft of new software updates and two new Macs, but sometimes it's the stealth releases that are the most interesting. Now, Apple has announced not one but two multi-part USB-C chargers.
We previously saw rumors that Apple was ready to ship its own two-port USB-C charger and now it has stealth-dropped two of them. They're both rated for 35W and have two USB-C ports, although one is a "compact" design with foldable pins.
The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter allows you to charge two devices at the same time, whether you're at home, in the office, or on the go. The compact size and folding prongs make it easy to pack and store. Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air. You can also use it with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
Both of the new chargers can be used to power an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods while the MacBook Air is also good to go, too. The addition of an extra port could make both of these the best iPhone chargers Apple sells, although the $59 asking price might be enough to put some off.
The new 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter is on Apple's website now but can't be ordered just yet, while the 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is similarly unavailable right now. Apple has both products marked as "Coming Soon" a the time of writing, although it doesn't go into detail as to what that means in terms of expected timescales.
Note that neither new charger comes with a cable, so you'll need one of your own.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
