What you need to know
- Apple has landed 'Echo 3', an action-thriller from Mark Boal.
- Boal is adapting the "When Heroes Fly" broadcasting series for the project.
- The 10-part series will debut globally on Apple TV Plus.
In a press release on the Apple TV Press website, Apple has given a straight-to-series order for "Echo 3", an action-thriller from Mark Boal, the Academy Award-winning producer and writer of "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty". The 10-part series follows the story of a scientist who goes missing in South America.
In "Echo 3", Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.
According to Apple, the series will be shot in both English and Spanish dialogue. This marks the second time Apple will work with. Keshet, who is also producing "Suspicion," a new drama starring Uma Thurman.
Boal will serve as showrunner, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Jason Horwitch ("Berlin Station," "House of Cards"). The series will be produced by Apple and Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios' Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Marc Boal, Jason Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).
The new show joins a number of international Apple original series and films.
"Echo 3" joins Apple's growing slate of sweeping international Apple Originals from award-winning storytellers, as well as new stories from the multi-Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his production company Esperanto Filmoj. Upcoming international original series slated to premiere on Apple TV+ include "Masters of the Air," a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman's Playtone; "Slow Horses," an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; "Shantaram," based on Gregory David Robert's best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam; and "Pachinko," a highly anticipated drama series based on The New York Times best-selling acclaimed novel by Min Jin Lee, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple announces new initiative with HBCUs to boost coding and creativity
Apple has today announced expanded partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to boost coding and creativity opportunities.
Pixelmator Pro 1.7 brings text on a path and more in major update
Pixelmator 1.7 is out now, bringing with it major updates to the popular photo editor for Mac.
Suppliers gearing up for new MacBook and iPad, says DigiTimes
DigiTimes says suppliers are gearing up to ship a new iPad and a new Apple Silicon MacBook later this year.
Class up or dress down your Fitbit Inspire HR with one of these bands
Your Fitbit Inspire HR is a great little fitness and health tracker meant to be worn 24/7. That doesn't mean you have to wear the same band all the time, though. You can easily swap out the standard band with a classier option for dressy occasions, or a casual option that is an alternative to silicone. We've found some great choices available now.