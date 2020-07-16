In a press release on the Apple TV Press website, Apple has given a straight-to-series order for "Echo 3", an action-thriller from Mark Boal, the Academy Award-winning producer and writer of "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty". The 10-part series follows the story of a scientist who goes missing in South America.

In "Echo 3", Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

According to Apple, the series will be shot in both English and Spanish dialogue. This marks the second time Apple will work with. Keshet, who is also producing "Suspicion," a new drama starring Uma Thurman.

Boal will serve as showrunner, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Jason Horwitch ("Berlin Station," "House of Cards"). The series will be produced by Apple and Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios' Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Marc Boal, Jason Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

The new show joins a number of international Apple original series and films.