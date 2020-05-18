Apple has landed another high-profile project for its Apple TV+ streaming service. Reported by Deadline, the company has inked a deal for a four-part documentary series with filmmakers Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez, the minds behind the acclaimed docuseries McMillion$. According to sources, the deal was worth more than seven figures.

According to Deadline, the new series will focus on "one of the largest scams in government history", but the exact historical event has not been disclosed.

"The new untitled docuseries tells the unbelievable true story of one of the largest scams in government history. Lazarte & Hernandez will produce through their Fun Meter Productions banner. Their 6-part docuseries McMillion$ bowed on HBO in February and told the true story of how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald's Monopoly game of the 1990s, the mystery mastermind who orchestrated the scam, and the FBI agents who pursued the criminal. Lazarte's previous credits include Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D, HBO's Emmy-winning miniseries Sonic Highways, and Showtime's Time of Death. Hernandez's credits include the Emmy Award-winning Feeln docuseries Wonder Women and the documentary short The Other Side of Home. His work has been featured on Hallmark's SVoD service. He has also produced and directed original content for Hulu, Reebok, CrossFit, Tastemade, and Nike."

Apple has continued to invest in documentary films and TV series, just recently hiring the BBC executive behind the popular "Planet Earth" documentary series. Apple TV+ already has a few unscripted productions in its library, including "Beastie Boys Story", "Visible: Out On Television", and "The Elephant Queen".

"The project will join a growing slate of unscripted Apple Originals including the soon-to-premiere Dear… from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler; Beastie Boys Story, Visible: Out On Television, Home, and the upcoming docus Dads from director Bryce Dallas Howard, and official 2020 Sundance Selection and SXSW 2020 Louis Black Lone Star Award recipient Boys State."

It is unclear when this latest get for the company will go into production or see a release date.