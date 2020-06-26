Today, Apple announced in a press release that it has acquired the streaming rights to "Losing Alice", a neo-noir psychological thriller from writer and director Sigal Avin. The eight-episode original series will begin streaming on Apple TV+ later this year.

The series follows the story of Alice, a 48-year-old film director who becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter. The audience will follow Alice's journey through flashbacks and flash-forwards that will take viewers through the conscious and subconscious of her mind.

"Losing Alice" is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist's mind. The series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success."

The series is created, written, and directed by Sigal Avin. Apple has signed a co-production deal with Israel's Dori Media productions in association with HOT, where the series is currently streaming in Israel.

"Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, "Losing Alice" is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director."

"Losing Alice" is the latest international series Apple has landed for its streaming service. The series will join other titles such as "Tehran", "Masters of the Air", and and "Slow Horses", and "Suspicion".