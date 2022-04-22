Let's get moving and celebrate the planet. On April 22, do any workout for 30 minutes or more to earn this award. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds to Health.

As with most Apple Watch Activity Challenges, you can use any exercise app that integrates with Apple's Health app. This means that you can complete the challenge with Apple's own Workouts app on the Apple Watch, the Nike+ Running app for the iPhone, and more. Those who complete the challenge will receive a custom reward in the Fitness app as well as exclusive stickers in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

If you're wondering how you can complete the challenge at home, Apple also offers Apple Fitness+, Apple's workout subscription service. Apple Fitness+ is available for $9.99 per month or as part of the Premier tier of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service.

