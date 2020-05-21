What you need to know
- Apple is updating its Schoolwork app.
- Schoolwork lets teachers manage assignments and handouts.
- New features will speed up navigation and include a new Handout library.
Apple is updating its Schoolwork app to help teachers manage distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As reported by CNET:
Apple plans to update a couple of its education tools, including the second generation of its Schoolwork app. That software, unveiled two years ago, lets teachers manage assignments and information (which Apple calls Handouts) over the cloud. They can check student progress and share class materials without actually being near their students. Apple designed Schoolwork 2.0 to include features found in other iPad OS apps, like Files, and to speed up navigation around the software. There's a new Handout library with a source list on the left side that makes it easier to navigate to different classes or the student's library with drafts and favorites. On the right are cards with things like reminders for a field trip or a math assignment.
Apple has also redesigned the Handout detail view, which tells teachers how long students take for assignments, helping them identify students who need more assistance. Apple has also added messages and FaceTime, allowing students and teachers to contact each other instantly, a key update targeted specifically at distance learning needs.
Apple announced its Schoolwork app two years ago stating:
Now with the free Schoolwork app, available today, teachers can easily create assignments, collaborate one-on-one with students, tap into the power of apps for learning and view and understand student progress. Schoolwork, along with Apple's Classroom app, provides teachers around the world with powerful tools to enhance the learning experience and help both educators and students get more out of the technology they use in the classroom every day.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Card web page gets sleek new redesign and new financial health page
Apple has overhauled the Apple Card section of its website, bringing a fresh new look and redesigned interface.
iOS 13.5 jailbreak on the way, less than 24 hours after its public release
There's a new jailbreak coming and it's going to support all devices that support iOS 13.5.
40 iPhones and 20 pairs of AirPods used to film 'Mythic Quest: Quarantine'
Co-creators of Apple TV+ show "Mythic Quest", Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz have been speaking about what it took to fil an episode of the show while in quarantine.
A Fold Apart, Scrappers, and more are now on Apple Arcade!
Here's our complete list of all the games available on Apple Arcade and what's confirmed to be coming in the future.