After finishing up with services at its September event, Apple launched a new, eighth-generation iPad.

The new iPad features an A12 Bionic chip, a 40% faster CPU, and 2X faster graphics performance than its predecessor. The new chip brings features like the Neural Engine, which can muster 5 trillion calculations per second, to the iPad for the first time.

According to Apple, the A12 Bionix will make the iPad two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet, and six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook.

The new iPad, just like the seventh generation, supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.

Apple notes that 53% of iPad customers are new to the iPad, so the company is obviously packing the new iPad with even more power so that you can hold on to your iPad for longer.