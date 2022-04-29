Apple is celebrating International Dance Day with a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge.

Today, Apple launched the International Dance Day Activity Challenge for anyone with an Apple Watch. In order to complete the challenge, Apple Watch users must complete a dance workout for at least twenty minutes.

Time to groove! Earn this award by recording a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more on International Dance Day, April 29. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

As with any Apple Watch Activity Challenges, you can use any exercise app that integrates with Apple's Health app. This means that you can complete the challenge with Apple's own Workouts app on the Apple Watch, the Nike+ Running app for the iPhone, and more.

One of the easiest ways to complete the challenge would be to use the Dance workout on the Apple Watch's Workout app or do a Dance workout on Apple Fitness+. Those who complete the challenge will receive a custom reward in the Fitness app as well as exclusive stickers in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

Apple offers Apple Fitness+, the company's workout subscription service, for $9.99 per month or as part of the Premier tier of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service.

If you're looking for an Apple Watch to join in on the challenges, check out our comparison between the Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS: What's the difference?.