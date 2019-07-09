Apple's Back to School promotion is back to give students some extra perks. Like previous years, the purchase a specific Apple device can get your a free pair of Beats headphones.

The updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are part of Apple's Back to School promotion starting today and available to higher education students, their parents, faculty, staff and home-school teachers through the Apple Education Store. The promotion includes a pair of qualifying Beats headphones with the purchase of any eligible Mac or iPad, as well as education discounts on qualifying Mac, iPad, AppleCare, select accessories and services.

The Beats headphones in question are the Beats Studio 3, Beats Solo 3 or Beats X. Certain iPad options don't offer the Beats Studio 3 as the free perk, but students can opt to use a $199 discount on the over-ear headphones if they so choose.

Along with the free perks, Apple is also offering $100 off the newly refreshed MacBook Air ($999) and MacBook Pro ($1,199).

Apple's Back to School deals are now available for education customers.