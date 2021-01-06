Most of Apple's Mac and iPad lineup are part of the promotion, including Apple's new M1 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro . It appears that the only Mac mini, Mac Pro, and base model iPad are not included in the event.

Get AirPods on us when you shop for an eligible Mac or iPad with education pricing. You can even upgrade to AirPods Pro.1 Enjoy 20 percent off AppleCare+ and save on accessories too.

As reported by MacRumors , Apple has officially launched its Back to Univerity Program in Australia , New Zealand , South Korea , and Brazil . The shopping event offers students and teachers a free pair of AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.

Eligible devices include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, iPad Pro, and iPad Air, including the new M1 models. Purchases come with free standard AirPods, but customers can upgrade to AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Pro for an additional fee.

Mac and iPad models are available at discounted educational prices when purchasing through the educational stores for Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea. Apple also offers AppleCare+ protection plans at a 20 percent discount.

MacRumors notes that customers will see the option to redeem the free or upgraded pair of AirPods when they add their eligible Mac or iPad to the cart. The promotion is available to students, parents of students, teachers, and university staff.

The promotion is the same as other promotions run around the world including the Back to School promotion that ran in the United States in the fall.