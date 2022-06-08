The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and it's all about saving on gifts for dad for Father's Day.

In an email to Apple Pay customers, the company announced that its latest promotion for Father's Day will offer savings at Costa, Fair Harbor, Franklin Sports, Panera Bread, Snapfish, and Tommy Hilfiger. All of the offers are good starting today and will last through Sunday, June 19. That's Father's Day in case you were wondering.

The offers are good when you shop on each company's website or through their app (if they have one).

Use Apple Pay to get exclusive online offers on sports gear, clothing, gift cards, and more. Now through June 19.

Below are both offers in more detail:

Costa: Extra 10% off all sale items with promo code APPLEPAY

Fair Harbor: 20% off beachwear and more with promo code APPLEPAY

Franklin Sports: 25% off sports gear and more with promo code APPLEPAY

Panera Bread: 20% off eGift Cards when purchased using Apple Pay in Messages

Snapfish: 75% off mugs and drinkware with promo code APPLEPAY

Tommy Hilfiger: 30% off when you spend $100 or more with promo code APPLEPAY

All of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Some of them also require that you enter a specific promo code at checkout, so make sure you remember the requirements in order to get the deal you're looking for.

All of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Sunday, June 19.