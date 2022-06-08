What you need to know
- Apple is out with its latest Apple Pay promotion.
- The new promotion offers savings for Father's Day at Costa, Fair Harbor, and more.
- The promotion is good until Sunday, June 19.
The latest Apple Pay promotion is here and it's all about saving on gifts for dad for Father's Day.
In an email to Apple Pay customers, the company announced that its latest promotion for Father's Day will offer savings at Costa, Fair Harbor, Franklin Sports, Panera Bread, Snapfish, and Tommy Hilfiger. All of the offers are good starting today and will last through Sunday, June 19. That's Father's Day in case you were wondering.
The offers are good when you shop on each company's website or through their app (if they have one).
Use Apple Pay to get exclusive online offers on sports gear, clothing, gift cards, and more. Now through June 19.
Below are both offers in more detail:
- Costa: Extra 10% off all sale items with promo code APPLEPAY
- Fair Harbor: 20% off beachwear and more with promo code APPLEPAY
- Franklin Sports: 25% off sports gear and more with promo code APPLEPAY
- Panera Bread: 20% off eGift Cards when purchased using Apple Pay in Messages
- Snapfish: 75% off mugs and drinkware with promo code APPLEPAY
- Tommy Hilfiger: 30% off when you spend $100 or more with promo code APPLEPAY
All of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Some of them also require that you enter a specific promo code at checkout, so make sure you remember the requirements in order to get the deal you're looking for.
All of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Sunday, June 19.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPadOS 16 is going to be a serious boon for on-the-go productivity
For years, the iPad could not be a full laptop replacement because of how restrictive iPadOS was. It looks like that's changing with iPadOS 16.
Ted Lasso fans, you're going to want to sit down before reading this
Fans of the huge Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso better hope the upcoming third season is a good one!
Klarna CEO on Apple Pay Later: 'Plagiarism is the highest form of flattery'
Klarna co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski says that Apple Pay Later is a great win for consumers worldwide, but noted that "plagiarism is also the highest form of flattery."
Don't hide your iPhone 13! Show it off with a clear case.
Don't go with a boring opaque case when you could show off your iPhone 13 to its best advantage. A good clear case is the next best thing to a naked iPhone.