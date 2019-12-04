As reported by 9to5Mac , Apple had previously given users the option to opt into email alerts about selected Apple News stories. Today (December, 4) however, a notification within the email states:

Apple has launched a new daily newsletter for Apple News, seemingly building on its previous mail notifications feature that users were able to opt in and out of.

Welcome to the new Apple News email, now coming to your inbox every morning with top news, smart analysis, and fascinating features. We'll bring you the best stories from the most trusted sources - and everything you need to be informed (and entertained) as you start your day. Enjoy!

The report notes that the email includes curated summaries of articles from outlets such as the Washington Post and Reuters. It also notes that there doesn't seem to be a way to easily opt-out of the service, except by accessing your Apple ID settings. If you go to appleid.apple.com, you can uncheck the 'Apple News updates' box within the 'Messages from Apple' section.

The move from Apple is no doubt an attempt to drive engagement with its troubled service, Apple News+. The service has been plagued with reports of poor subscription figures, as well as publisher concerns over lower-than-expected revenue. Apple is likely hoping that by pushing its curated news out to as many users as possible, it may attract a few more subscribers. The other option it is reportedly exploring is a potential media bundle, that would include Music, News+ and Apple TV+ all in one package.