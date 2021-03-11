Apple has updated its privacy website with a brand new "Labels" section, according to Macrumors. This new section on the website gives users access to the privacy labels that Apple has for its own apps, allowing users to see how Apple handles personal data, whether it's on an iPhone or Mac.

With iOS 14.3, Apple began to put labels on its own apps, but only on the individual support pages for each of the native apps. Thus, it was difficult to find for most people. The new "Labels" section simplifies things by making it easier to view all of Apple's own privacy labels in a central hub, especially since all of the apps are in alphabetical order. Since these new privacy labels are for all of Apple's apps across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, there may be some duplicates. Even developer tools like Xcode, and the App Store itself, have privacy labels, making this a very comprehensive central hub for the privacy information for Apple's own apps.

To add emphasis to the company's tough stance on privacy, Apple ensures that users won't find any data under the "Data Used to Track You" section for its native apps. That's because Apple does not track users like some of the competition. According to Apple, it holds itself to a higher standard than other developers. However, other developers are permitted to track users only if they obtain permission from users themselves through iOS 14.5's App Tracking Transparency framework that Apple will enforce.

Privacy labels were first introduced last December in the App Store. These are meant to give users a broad overview of what data types any app may collect, as well as whether that information is used for tracking them or linked to the identities of people or devices. The labels were originally for third-party app listings, and any downloadable Apple apps, such as Podcasts. The non-removable apps, like Messages, only had labels on Apple's website.

When developers submit new apps and app updates to the App Store, Apple has been requiring developers to fill out privacy labels since December. However, the problem is that these rely on an honor system, though Apple conducts regular routines and ongoing audits of provided information from developers. If there are any inaccuracies, Apple works with the developer to correct them, and any apps that fail to comply may ultimately be removed from the App Store.