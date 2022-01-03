What you need to know
- Apple has released a special edition version of its AirPods Pro earbuds.
- The Year of the Tiger version features a tiger emoji engraved on the charging case and packaging.
To celebrate the Chinese Year of the Tiger, Apple has launched a special edition version of its AirPods Pro wireless earbuds.
The special edition version comes with a tiger emoji engraved on the front of the wireless charging case. In addition, a red tiger emoji is also printed on the side of the AirPods Pro packaging. The Year of the Tiger version of AirPods Pro are available now for $1,999 HK or $257 U.S. dollars.
AirPods Pro aren't the only special edition of an Apple device that the company recently released. Apple also released a special edition version of its AirTag item tracker for Chinese New Year.
Apple is known to occasionally release special edition versions of its products. For example, the company has released a (PRODUCT)RED version of the iPhone, iPod, and most recently Apple Watch. Usually, however, these limited-edition versions are more commonly found with the company's Beats brand.
There may soon be even more in store for Apple's pro earbuds. According to a report from earlier today, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculates that the 2nd generation of AirPods Pro will feature support for Lossless Audio and a sound-emitting wireless charging case. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said that the new earbuds will feature motion-tracking sensors for additional fitness and health features.
The 2nd generation of AirPods Pro are anticipated to be released this year but an exact timeframe is still generally unknown.
If you want to figure out if AirPods or AirPods Pro are better for you, check out our AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro comparison.
Originally written November 2019.
