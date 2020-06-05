Apple's Today story in the App Store is all about racism. Titled "Stand Up to Racism," it features a long list of apps that can be helpful resources for people looking to participate or support the anti-racists revolution taking place in the U.S. right now.

The Make your voice heard section includes apps to help you register to vote, who your elected officials are and how to call them, and Outvote, an app that gathers information about social-justice organizations.

In the Stay Informed section, Apple highlight's its News app curation of #george-floyd protest coverage and other published content about racial injustice. Additionally, Apple spotlights other news aggregation apps to help you stay up to date as events unfold.

You can find out the best apps for donating to social justice causes, sign up for educational courses that teach about Black history and civil rights, or watch a documentary about systemic racism in America.

If you want to get social for the cause, why not try something completely different than Twitter or Facebook? Gather is an app that helps start the conversation with others by offering prompts. If you're unsure of how to start talking about racial injustice in the U.S., maybe this app will spark some ideas.

When you're ready to talk about your views, use StoryCorps to record your conversation. These important moments in time will be automatically uploaded to the Library of Congress so you can be a part of our oral history.

Apple also spotlights five apps by Black developers so you can support their everyday work. Check out Apple's Today story in the App Store now.