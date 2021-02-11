What you need to know
- A logo dispute between Apple and Prepear has come to a conclusion after the company agreed to slightly alter its logo.
A logo dispute filed by Apple against meal planning app Prepear has been resolved after the latter agreed to amend its logo.
On Tuesday, Prepear co-founder and COO, Russ Monson, told iPhone in Canada in an email the company had "amicably resolved its trademark issue with Apple."
Apple filed a dispute with the company in August of 2020. From that report:
Prepear, a meal planner and grocery list app, is being sued by Apple.
Reported by iPhone in Canada, the company is coming under fire from Apple for its pear-shaped logo, apparently because it too closely resembles its own.
According to the founders, Apple "has opposed the trademark application for our small business, Prepear, demanding that we change our obviously pear shaped logo, used to represent our brand in the recipe management and meal planning business."
So what massive alterations have Prepear made to satisfy Apple? See for yourself:
That's right, one edge of the leaf atop Prepear's logo is now straight. Turns out the pear wasn't even the problem after all. Monson said Prepear would make "small changes to our logo in the coming week" and that the company was "happy" with the resolution.
Reports of a possible resolution were noted in December. Prepear previously stated it felt a moral obligation to fight against Apple.
