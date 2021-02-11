A logo dispute filed by Apple against meal planning app Prepear has been resolved after the latter agreed to amend its logo.

From iPhone in Canada:

On Tuesday, Prepear co-founder and COO, Russ Monson, told iPhone in Canada in an email the company had "amicably resolved its trademark issue with Apple."

Apple filed a dispute with the company in August of 2020. From that report:

Prepear, a meal planner and grocery list app, is being sued by Apple. Reported by iPhone in Canada, the company is coming under fire from Apple for its pear-shaped logo, apparently because it too closely resembles its own. According to the founders, Apple "has opposed the trademark application for our small business, Prepear, demanding that we change our obviously pear shaped logo, used to represent our brand in the recipe management and meal planning business."

So what massive alterations have Prepear made to satisfy Apple? See for yourself: