Apple makes it easier for people to 'Report a Problem' in the App Store

What you need to know
- Apple has brought the 'Report a Problem' button back to the App Store.
- People can more easily tell Apple when an app is a "scam or fraud."
After years of being missing, Apple has brought the 'Report a Problem' button back to the App Store, making it easier for people to report an app that is potentially scamming people or committing fraud.
The move was noticed by various people on Twitter, including developer Kosta Eleftheriou. It appears the change was made as part of the iOS 15 update.
The button allows users to more easily report problematic apps, reducing the number of taps needed. At the time of writing it, only appears to be available on some free apps with in-app purchases, and even then only in the United States. I can only assume,e the same button will be coming to all apps and all App Stores in due course — but when that will be, isn't clear.
Apple regularly comes under pressure for the way it sometimes allows problem apps into the App Store while also putting up roadblocks that prevent legitimate apps from being released. This move is one that is most welcome and it could potentially see scams removed from the App Store more quickly than was previously possible. Before this change, people had to head out to a web browser, reauthenticate, and report the issue via Apple's website.
The move comes after Apple also began accepting App Store reviews and ratings for its own apps, a move that has seen a number of its apps receive poor scores. The Podcasts app, for example, is receiving some pretty damning reviews right now.
