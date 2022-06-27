Apple earns more money in a single second than many Americans in full-time jobs earn in an entire week, according to a new report.

New research, carried out by Tipalti, "looked at the annual profit figures of 50 of the world's best-known companies to find those that are making the most money per second." As you might expect, Apple came out top — and there's a webpage that will count its income while you sit and watch. Just to drive the point home.

According to that report, Apple currently earns $151 billion per day or $1,752 per second. To put that into perspective, the average weekly wage in the United States sits at around $1,237. That means that those earning the average wage need more than a week to earn what Apple manages to bag inside just one second. How much has Apple banked while you've been reading this? A lot, that's how much.

Apple rakes in as much as $55 billion in annual profits, by the way.