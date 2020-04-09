When Apple unveiled Apple TV+ last fall, it also announced that anyone who purchased certain Apple products would get a free year of the streaming service. While that was great for anyone who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV during that promotion, anyone else was left with a 7-day free trial.

However, with more and more streaming services opening up their catalogs for free to showcase their content while everyone is staying at home, Apple appears to be ready to join in on that strategy.

A new report from TVLine details that Apple is offering a select number of shows and movies from Apple TV+ for free. The titles currently available include some of the most popular original series and documentaries on the streaming service.

If you are looking for a new show to binge, try out Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, or Dickinson.

For families, Apple is making Helpsters, Ghostwriter, and Snoopy in Space available.

The service is also streaming one of its original films, The Elephant Queen, for free.

Apple is also highlighting that some shows and movies are also available for free from HBO. EPIX has gone even further and made its entire service available for free for a time being.

If you'd like to check out some of what Apple TV+ has to offer without having to sign up for a subscription, just go to Apple.co/FreeForEveryone and you can start streaming right away.

Apple has not said when the offer will expire but does say it is only around for a limited time.