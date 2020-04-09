What you need to know
- Apple is making some of Apple TV+ available for free.
- It is also highlighting free content from HBO and EPIX.
- The offer is only good for a limited time.
When Apple unveiled Apple TV+ last fall, it also announced that anyone who purchased certain Apple products would get a free year of the streaming service. While that was great for anyone who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV during that promotion, anyone else was left with a 7-day free trial.
However, with more and more streaming services opening up their catalogs for free to showcase their content while everyone is staying at home, Apple appears to be ready to join in on that strategy.
A new report from TVLine details that Apple is offering a select number of shows and movies from Apple TV+ for free. The titles currently available include some of the most popular original series and documentaries on the streaming service.
If you are looking for a new show to binge, try out Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, or Dickinson.
For families, Apple is making Helpsters, Ghostwriter, and Snoopy in Space available.
The service is also streaming one of its original films, The Elephant Queen, for free.
Apple is also highlighting that some shows and movies are also available for free from HBO. EPIX has gone even further and made its entire service available for free for a time being.
If you'd like to check out some of what Apple TV+ has to offer without having to sign up for a subscription, just go to Apple.co/FreeForEveryone and you can start streaming right away.
Apple has not said when the offer will expire but does say it is only around for a limited time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The HybridDrive is a USB-C dock with an SSD built in
You need more ports, right? And you probably need more storage, right? What you really need is the HybridDrive.
Analyst sticks finger in the air, decides there are 40m Apple TV+ viewers
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is known for being keen on Apple and he's had his guessing stick out again.
We review Kokoon Headphones which are designed to help you relax and sleep
Kokoon Headphones feature active noise cancellation and an accompanying relaxation app. The Kokoon experience may help you get some much-needed relaxation and sleep.
Help your baby sleep through the night with a smart nightlight
Sometimes simple is best, but there are some nightlights out there with very cool features if you want something more. Here are our favorite smart nightlights that can both entertain and protect your children.