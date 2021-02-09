What you need to know
- Apple Maps is getting some reporting features in iOS 14.5.
- Users will be able to report an accident, hazard, speed trap, or incident with Siri or CarPlay.
- The feature is available to beta users starting today.
One of the popular features enjoyed by mapping apps like Waze has been the ability to report accidents, hazards, or speed traps that alerts other drivers on the road that happen to be on the same route or in that general area. It's a handy feature that might help other drivers to find a better route depending on the impact that an accident or hazard has on traffic.
Now, it appears that the feature is making its way to Apple Maps. The feature, which is rolling out to the iOS 14.5 developer and public beta today, will let drivers and passengers report accidents, hazards, or speed traps to other Apple Maps users who are on the same route.
The feature will work with Siri or CarPlay and allow you to say things like "Hey Siri, there's an accident up ahead" to log the accident. Users will also be able to report that an accident, hazard, or speed trap is no longer there.
The list of phrases Siri will understand includes things like:
- "Hey Siri, report an accident."
- "Hey Siri, there's a hazard."
- "Hey Siri, there's a speed trap here."
- "Hey Siri, there's no longer an incident."
The feature is almost identical to those that have existed in the Waze app that users have enjoyed for years, and it is a good one for Apple to bring to its Apple Maps app.
The feature will be available to everyone once iOS 14.5 is released to all users, but it is currently unclear when that will be.
