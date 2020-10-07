What you need to know
- Apple has rolled out Look Around to Phoenix, Arizona.
- The feature allows users to tour a location in 3D.
- Look Around also recently expanded to Amsterdam.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple has expanded its new Look Around feature for Apple Maps to Phoenix, Arizona. The feature will allow Apple Maps users to take a virtual tour through the city while interacting with locations like restaurants and other businesses.
According to the report, the Look Around feature is now available in fourteen different regions around the world, but it still primarily limited to locations in the United States.
Look Around is a feature that was first introduced in iOS 13, but it was limited to a handful of cities at launch. Apple has been working to expand it, and it can now be used in 14 regions around the world, including San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Las Vegas, Houston, London, New York, and Oahu, with a full list available on Apple's website.
Phoenix, Arizona is the latest area to get new Apple Maps features. Just last month, Apple Maps rolled out Look Around in Amsterdam as well as new transit information to Lisbon, Portugal. In addition to Look Around, Apple Maps now features cycling directions with the release of iOS 14 last month.
