What you need to know Native reviews and photos have come to Apple Maps users in the United States.

The feature was already available for users in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Users can now add reviews and photos without having to use Yelp.

Apple has rolled out some new features to Apple Maps in the United States that bring it closer to Google and further away from Yelp. As reported by MacRumors, Apple Maps users can now add reviews and photos directly in the service rather than having to use Yelp to do so. Native rating options in the Apple Maps app appear to be new for users in the United States, but Apple has been testing the feature in other countries like the UK and Australia for some time now.