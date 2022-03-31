What you need to know
- Apple Maps now integrates with HAAS Cloud's Safety Cloud.
- The integration brings real-time roadway hazard alerts to Apple Maps users.
Apple Maps now integrates with a company that brings real-time roadway hazard alerts to the navigation service.
In a press release from HAAS Alert, the company announced that its Safety Cloud product, which offers real-time hazard alerts, now integrates with Apple Maps. The company says that users will now receive alerts for "emergency vehicles, incident responders, work zones, and other hazards."
HAAS Alert says that over a thousand safety agencies, fleets, road workers, and more are using the Safety Cloud system to keep their own teams safe and that Apple Maps users will now benefit as well.
Over 1,200 public safety agencies, roadside assistance fleets, towing operators, road workers, and other organizations with vehicles or roadway equipment are using Safety Cloud to provide an additional layer of protection for their people and assets. The service comes standard on new emergency vehicles for many leading industry brands and also integrates with aftermarket emergency vehicles, telematics systems, work zone equipment, and traffic management platforms. More than 1 billion digital alerts have been processed through Safety Cloud since the platform's launch in 2017.
Jeremy Agulnek, HAAS Alert's SVP of Connected Vehicle, said that the company applauds Apple for "prioritizing driver safety."
"With the addition of Apple Maps as a Safety Cloud digital alerting partner, drivers using an iPhone as a travel companion will now be safer and better aware of upcoming roadway conditions. We applaud Apple for prioritizing driver safety and taking steps towards achieving the Vision Zero goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries."
Up until now, Apple Maps users have mostly relied on community-driven alerts. Users have been able to record a hazard that helped nearby users of the app as well but, with this new integration, those alerts won't need to rely on users alone.
