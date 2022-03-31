Apple Maps now integrates with a company that brings real-time roadway hazard alerts to the navigation service.

In a press release from HAAS Alert, the company announced that its Safety Cloud product, which offers real-time hazard alerts, now integrates with Apple Maps. The company says that users will now receive alerts for "emergency vehicles, incident responders, work zones, and other hazards."

HAAS Alert says that over a thousand safety agencies, fleets, road workers, and more are using the Safety Cloud system to keep their own teams safe and that Apple Maps users will now benefit as well.