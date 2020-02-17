[Update] It seems that some parts of Europe already have support for Apple Maps Transit directions, as we've noted before. However, it does seem that improvements are happening as we've heard of the feature now going live in some cities that are not on our list. Should out in the comments if you have gained new functionality this weekend.

Apple has started to roll its improved Apple Maps out to parts of Europe, with one Twitter user spotting that Apple Maps Transit is now available to them.

Apple has been steadily improving its Apple Maps functionality in recent years and has just made much better maps available to the entire United States. Apple said that the rest of the world would get improvements throughout 2020.

We set out to create the best and most private maps app on the planet that is reflective of how people explore the world today. It is an effort we are deeply invested in and required that we rebuild the map from the ground up to reimagine how Maps enhances people's lives — from navigating to work or school or planning an important vacation — all with privacy at its core. The completion of the new map in the United States and delivering new features like Look Around and Collections are important steps in bringing that vision to life. We look forward to bringing this new map to the rest of the world starting with Europe later this year.

Now that some European cities are seeing improved public transit data it's likely they will also soon start to see additional layers, including internal maps for things like malls. Eventually, users will see data for buses, trams, and trains.