I take a lot of photos on my iPhone 12 mini . If you're like me, your iPhone is your main camera. That can result in an awful lot of photos and videos taking up space on your iPhone, maxing out your storage. One solution is to buy a new iPhone (especially if you can get an iPhone Prime Day deal . Alternatively, you can store photos and videos online. But many of us like to store photos, videos, contacts, files, and other media physically someplace, which is where an iPhone flash drive comes in. You can put your iPhone (or iPad with a Lightning port) photos and other important stuff on the JDTDC Apple MFi-Certified Photo-Stick and easily download them to a computer.

The JDTDC flash drive is efficient and affordable, with 128GB of storage space. It comes in several color options and has a Lightning plug on one end and a USB-A plug on the other.

Operating the JDTDC Apple MFi-Certified Photo-Stick is easy. First, you'll need to download the proprietary app on your iPhone or iPad. Then plug it into the Lightning port of your mobile device. The app supports one-click backup.

Once your photos, videos, music, contacts, files, and other media are backed up, unplug the JDTDC Apple MFi-Certified Photo-Stick and switch the lid around, exposing the USB-A plug. Plug that into the USB-A port of your computer; you'll need a USB-C hub if your computer lacks USB-A ports. You don't need any special app installed on the computer. Just copy and paste the desired media onto your computer.

You can also view photos and watch videos or listen to music directly from the JDTDC Apple MFi-Certified Photo-Stick plugged in without downloading the media back onto your device. Even if you don't want to remove any media, this photo stick can act as an additional backup if you don't have enough iCloud storage to perform regular backups on your iPhone.