A report suggests that Apple might be planning to create original audio podcasts related to programs on Apple TV+.

According to a Bloomberg report:

Apple Inc. is discussing making original podcasts related to programs on its Apple TV+ video streaming service, another sign of the technology giant's growing ambitions in entertainment, according to people familiar with the plans. Apple sent out a request for pitches last summer, asking podcast producers to pitch ideas for audio programs with some connection to its shows, one of the people said. The company has since discussed making podcasts with producers of its original series, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren't final.

Towards the end of 2020, Apple hired National Geographic's former director of podcasts as it began its push towards creating original audio content. At the time it was reported that the hire might be "the first of many", and that Apple "plans to bankroll original podcasts to fend off rivals."

If Bloomberg's latest report is correct, it may be that as part of that initiative, Apple plans to use podcasts as a means to promote its Apple TV+ service and individual shows. Given that Apple TV+ may be quite well established by the time Apple begins to push out original audio content, it could well be that the popularity of some of its original shows could also help push people in the other direction, towards Apple's podcasts.

Ironically enough, it could mean that Apple might produce a podcast about Truth Be Told (pictured), which would make it a podcast about a show about a podcast... wild.

There is no indication from the report as to when Apple might be planning to push audio content out to its users, although given the report that the plans "aren't final", it's likely to be some time.

