What you need to know
- Apple Music has released a new personal playlist.
- The Get Up! Mix is full of "happy-making, smile-finding, sing-alonging music."
- It is available now in the For You section of the Apple Music app.
Apple has been doing a lot in its app over the last week to educate and entertain people about the coronavirus. It added a PSA from the White House Coronavirus Task Force to the Browse section of iTunes, released a number of free books and audiobooks through Apple Books, handpicked a collection of informative podcasts in Apple Podcasts, and has ongoing special coverage in Apple News.
The latest that the company is doing to help its customers during the crisis is to cheer them up a little with music. Reported by Engadget, Apple has released a new playlist on Apple Music called the Get Up! Mix.
The playlist, according to the company, is full of "happy-making, smile-finding, sing-alonging music." It will be filled with music generated by Apple Music's personal algorithm that understands your favorite tracks as well as human curators. Apple says that they will be updating the new playlist on a weekly basis.
Apple is rolling out the new playlist to users across the world today. If you'd like to see if your Get Up! Mix is available, you can find it in the For You section of Apple Music.
