Apple's Music app is fine, but it could be better. Soor is an app that strives to be that "better" and with version 2.0, it's achieved it. I've been using the app for a few days and I'm loving it so far. Mainly thanks to some of the big update's new features.

Top of the list is what Soor calls magic mixes. They're customized and dynamic playlists that are created based on different criteria like filters, sort options, and sources like Apple's own curated lists. The result is an always changing collection of music that is updated when you need it to be, keeping music from feeling stale.

Soor 2 also adds support for release alerts, making sure users know when their favorite artists have new music ready to be listened to. You can manually add a specific release or have favorite artists automatically generate an alert for you.

Alongside the usual array of fixes and whatnot, Soor 2 also now supports shortcuts, allowing users to start playback of their new magic mixes without having to do it manually every time. That could be a big time saver if you're someone who dips into their mixes a ton.

The newly updated Soor is available for download directly from the App Store now. It costs $4.99.