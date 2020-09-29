Apple System PageSource: Apple

A number of Apple services are currently experiencing performance issues and outages. Beginning on Tuesday evening, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud Mail, and more began seeing either performance or connectivity issues. Some services have experienced full outages.

The current list of services experiencing issues are as follows:

  • Apple Music
  • Apple Arcade
  • Apple Books
  • Apple Business Manager
  • Apple TV Channels
  • Apple TV+
  • Find My
  • Game Center
  • iCloud
  • iTunes U
  • Mac App Store
  • Photos
  • App Store
  • Schoolwork

It is unclear what is causing the performance issues and outages, but it appears that some issues are already resolved across the services. Apple is keeping all statuses up to date on their Apple Supprt System Status page.

It is also unclear when Apple will restore all of its services to full operating power. Keep up to date with the System Status site to see if a service you are experiencing problems with is listed, as well as to see when Apple restores it.

