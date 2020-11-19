What you need to know
- Apple has announced the winners of its Apple Music Awards, including 'Artist of the Year', which was won by Lil Baby.
- Apple will celebrate the awards the week of December 14, with special performances and more to be live-streamed.
Apple has today announced the winners of its second annual Apple Music Awards, with Lil Baby taking home the top prize of 'Artist of the Year'.
In a press release Thursday the company stated:
Apple today announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards, recognizing the best and boldest musicians of 2020 and their enormous impact on global culture. The Apple Music Awards honor achievements in music across five distinct categories and winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music's editorial perspective and what customers around the world are loving most. The winners for global Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year were hand-selected by Apple Music's global editorial team of world-class experts and tastemakers, and the awards for Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year are based on streaming data that is reflective of what Apple Music subscribers have been listening to this year.
The winners were as follows:
- Artist of the Year: Lil Baby
- Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Megan Thee Stallion
- Songwriter of the Year: Taylor Swift
- Top Song of the Year: "The Box" by Roddy Ricch
- Top Album of the Year: "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" by Roddy Ricch
Apple's Music Awards are specially designed Apple silicon wafers, housed in a sheet of glass and aluminum:
Apple says it will celebrate its Apple Music Awards with a week of special performances, fan events, interviews, and more, all to be live-streamed the week of December 14.
You can read the full announcement here.
