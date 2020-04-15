A newly published annual study into Brand Intimacy has revealed Apple Music scored higher than Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, but not Spotify.

In a press release MBLM detailed its findings regarding brand intimacy.

What is brand intimacy? I'm glad you asked...

Brand Intimacy is defined as the emotional science that measures the bonds we form with the brands we use and love, and is more relevant than ever as brands must alter their roles and relevance during today's challenging times. Top intimate brands in the U.S. continued to significantly outperform the top brands in the Fortune 500 and S&P indices in both revenue and profit over the past 10 years, according to the study.

The release also notes how important apps and social platforms are during the COVID-19 pandemic as resources for disseminating information and keeping people engaged. The 2020 Brand Intimacy report ranks brands not on revenue, functionality or even popularity, but rather how emotionally attached we are to them as people. It surveyed 6,200 consumers in the U.S. Mexico and UAE.