  • An annual Brand Intimacy study has published its latest findings.
  • They reveal that Apple Music scored higher than Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, as well as Twitter.
  • Number one was Spotify, followed by Pinterest.

A newly published annual study into Brand Intimacy has revealed Apple Music scored higher than Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, but not Spotify.

In a press release MBLM detailed its findings regarding brand intimacy.

What is brand intimacy? I'm glad you asked...

Brand Intimacy is defined as the emotional science that measures the bonds we form with the brands we use and love, and is more relevant than ever as brands must alter their roles and relevance during today's challenging times. Top intimate brands in the U.S. continued to significantly outperform the top brands in the Fortune 500 and S&P indices in both revenue and profit over the past 10 years, according to the study.

The release also notes how important apps and social platforms are during the COVID-19 pandemic as resources for disseminating information and keeping people engaged. The 2020 Brand Intimacy report ranks brands not on revenue, functionality or even popularity, but rather how emotionally attached we are to them as people. It surveyed 6,200 consumers in the U.S. Mexico and UAE.

U.S. Top 10 Most Intimate Apps & Social Platforms Brands, According to MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2020 StudySource: MBLM

The study, now in its 10th year, revealed that Spotify ranked #1 in the industry followed by Pinterest and Apple Music. The remaining brands in the top 10 for the apps & social platforms industry were: Facebook, Instagram, Pandora, Snapchat, Twitter, Airbnb, Uber, LinkedIn and Venmo.

Brand Intimacy measures six characters, fulfillment, identity, enhancement, ritual, nostalgia and indulgence. Beyond apps and social tools, overall company rankings pegged Apple at third, behind Amazon and Disney and ahead of Ford, Jeep, and Netflix.

You can read the full report here.