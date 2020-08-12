What you need to know
- The Apple Music beta website is back!
- This time it gained a new Listen Now tab.
- The last time we saw the website was last year.
Apple has brought the Apple Music beta website back after killing it off in April 2019. Its return brings a new feature in the form of a Listen Now tab, just like the Music app on iOS 14 and macOS 11 Big Sur.
The Listen Now tab replaced the For You tab on other platforms in the iOS and macOS beta runs and it looks like it's going to come to the web as well. That shouldn't be a huge surprise to anyone, but it's good to see it arrive in beta form ahead of a launch that will likely happen next month.
The Listen Now tab is where Apple Music subscribers can go to find new music and playlist suggestions based on what Apple thinks they'll enjoy. Whether it succeeds in that goal is a matter for debate.
The overall look and feel of the Apple Music website has also been refreshed, more closely mimicking the updated iOS 14 and macOS 11 Big Sur look. It's nice, and adds another layer of consistency across all of Apple's music apps.
Anyone wanting to take the new website for a spin can head over to beta.music.apple.com and try it out right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
White House document confirms TikTok could be cut off from app stores
A White House document has reportedly clarified that an executive order targeting TikTok could see it removed from app stores and prevented from hosting advertising on its platform.
NJ Supreme Court rules you can be forced to give up your phone’s passcode
In a 4-3 decision, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Fifth Amendment did not protect this particular defendant.
Ooredoo ONE subscribers can now get an Apple TV 4K with their TV plan
Subscribers to Qatari TV company Ooredoo can get a free Apple TV 4K with their ONE plan right now.
Apple's Mac and MacBook collection all in one place
Apple's Mac laptop and desktop lineup is more versatile than you may realize.