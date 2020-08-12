Apple has brought the Apple Music beta website back after killing it off in April 2019. Its return brings a new feature in the form of a Listen Now tab, just like the Music app on iOS 14 and macOS 11 Big Sur.

The Listen Now tab replaced the For You tab on other platforms in the iOS and macOS beta runs and it looks like it's going to come to the web as well. That shouldn't be a huge surprise to anyone, but it's good to see it arrive in beta form ahead of a launch that will likely happen next month.

The Listen Now tab is where Apple Music subscribers can go to find new music and playlist suggestions based on what Apple thinks they'll enjoy. Whether it succeeds in that goal is a matter for debate.

The overall look and feel of the Apple Music website has also been refreshed, more closely mimicking the updated iOS 14 and macOS 11 Big Sur look. It's nice, and adds another layer of consistency across all of Apple's music apps.

Anyone wanting to take the new website for a spin can head over to beta.music.apple.com and try it out right now.