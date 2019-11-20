What you need to know
- Apple has announced its brand new service, Apple Music for Business.
- It's run by PlayNetwork.
- It will allow users to get licensed music to be played in retail locations and will feature human-curated playlists and custom recommendations matched to store brands.
Apple has announced the launch of its new Apple Music for Business plans, in partnership with PlayNetwork.
According to WSJ via 9to5Mac, the service will allow businesses to sign up for licensed music that they can play in retail stores.
It will feature human-curated playlists, much like regular Apple Music, but it will also come with custom recommendations matched to individual store brands. There's a dedicated Apple Music for Business app with a user-friendly interface, which gives employees instant access to playlists. Users can control music so as to choose which playlists will appear in each setting or locale, and there are scheduling controls to set specific times and dates for when playlists are played. According to the website:
Partners receive dedicated support designed to get more customers to listen to and share your music—all while earning your brand additional revenue. It's a total end-to-end customer engagement and retention experience.
Businesses will receive marking toolkits that allow them to advertise to customers exactly what music is playing and where they can find it (Apple Music), If customers see this info and sign up for an Apple Music trial, the business will get a referral fee with no cap on earnings. According to WSJ, Harrods and Levi Strauss and Co. have been quietly piloting the service. The website states that the service is now available to enterprise brands.
