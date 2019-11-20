Apple has announced the launch of its new Apple Music for Business plans, in partnership with PlayNetwork.

According to WSJ via 9to5Mac, the service will allow businesses to sign up for licensed music that they can play in retail stores.

It will feature human-curated playlists, much like regular Apple Music, but it will also come with custom recommendations matched to individual store brands. There's a dedicated Apple Music for Business app with a user-friendly interface, which gives employees instant access to playlists. Users can control music so as to choose which playlists will appear in each setting or locale, and there are scheduling controls to set specific times and dates for when playlists are played. According to the website: