Today, Apple announced an exciting change to its free trial to Apple Music. Since its launch, new subscribers to the service have always been eligible to receive three free months of service before paying the usual $9.99 per month. Students had enjoyed the same luxury, with an added benefit as they received a special rate of $4.99 per month. That offer is getting even better today as Apple is extending the free trial period for students, doubling from three months to now six months.

Students who are interested in signing up for Apple Music do need to have certain credentials to prove that they are, in fact, a student. Sorry to anyone who has their old student ID hanging around - that's not going to cut it here. Apple requires anyone who signs up for the special student rate to have an active student email address and to also verify their enrollment through UNiDAYS, a service that helps students save with dozens of brands.

The extended trial is only available to new subscribers to Apple Music, but if you are a student who is currently paying the normal $9.99 rate you can still take advantage of the $4.99 special rate by signing up through UNiDAYS.

This new 6 month free trial for students is available immediately and joins Apple's just announced Back to School promotion, which includes savings on the newly released MacBook Air and MacBook Pro as well as free Beats with the purchase of eligible Mac and iPads models.