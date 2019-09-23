Apple Music's update in iOS 13 includes the new live lyrics feature which lets users follow the lyrics to the their favoirte songs in tempo with the music. Reported by Billboard , Apple is celebrating the new feature with "Lyrics To Live By", a new section of Apple Music that highlights some of the most accomplished songwrites in the industry.

The days of embarrassing yourself because you don't know the right lyrics to your favorite songs are over. Apple Music's new lyrics view feature highlights lines as they're being sung, rapped, or spoken - no matter how mumbly or shouty. The feature will change how people interact with the music they love by putting the words at the forefront. To celebrate this new frontier in the listening experience, we're showcasing the most accomplished and beloved songwriters in music.

The first section of "Lyrics To Live By" is a video series focused on some of today's best songwriters, featuring artists such as Halsey, SAINt JHN, and Hunter Hayes.

The second section, titled Modern Masters, features Song Books from artists showcasing songs that they have performed or had a part in writing for another artist. Artists featured in the section include Sia, Ed Sheeran, and Bebe Rexha.

The final area, called Songwriting Gods and Goddesses, features Essential playlists of some of the industries most celebrated artists. Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, and Joni Mitchell are some of the songwriters included in the list.