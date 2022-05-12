A number of Apple services experienced outages today, mainly Apple Music.

Beginning on Thursday afternoon, Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, iTunes Match, and Radio began seeing either performance or connectivity issues. Some services experienced full outages.

According to Apple's System Status page, all of the services started experiencing issues at 2:42 PM EST. Apple says that, for each service, "Some users were affected. Users may have experienced intermittent issues with this service."

Thankfully, the company says it has resolved all of the issues. The System Status page now says that all of the problems affecting each service were resolved at 5:54 PM EST.

It is unclear what exactly caused the performance issues and outages.