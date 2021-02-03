Multiple users are reporting problems trying to stream and listen through Apple Music and iTunes.

Large surges of reports have been seen on Downdetector, with users reporting issues mainly with streaming, but also the Apple Music Website and log-in.

Apple's System Status website is currently showing that "all services are operating normally" including Apple Music. A Downdetector map shows that users are reporting outages across the US, as well as in Canada and the UK. A similar spike is being seen for Apple's iTunes service, most of which relate to trying to download songs. The 'For You' tab within iTunes shows a similar error message.

iMore team members are also reporting issues in both the US and UK. When loading Apple Music, the 'Listen Now' tab simply shows 'An Error occurred' with a try again option. The issue doesn't seem to be affecting user's local libraries or downloaded songs.

The issue seems to be a server-side issue at Apple's end, meaning there is almost certainly no recourse but to wait for Apple to bring the service back online.

Apple brought a new 'Made for You' library to Mac with the latest macOS 11.3 beta. From our report:

Apple Music is launching a new 'Made For You' library shortcut to help users more easily find their personal mixes as well as their Replay playlists. The Listen Now section is also getting an update, highlighting upcoming and live events.

As noted, there is nothing users can do about the current Apple Music outage, so we'll keep you updated if a fix comes through for the issue.

This story is updating