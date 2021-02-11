Apple Music free for six months for students through April

Students in the US, Canada, Japan, and other nations can now get six months of free Apple Music if they sign up between now and the end of April.

Apple has extended the free trial of Apple Music for new student subscribers once again after running a similar promotion back in 2020. This doubles the previous free trial period Apple normally offers students. The promotion is valid for those who fit these criteria, according to Apple: New subscribers only. University students only. Furthermore, the promotion is valid up to 30th April 2021.

The promotion is only valid in some countries and regions, regarding the terms and conditions:

According to Apple, in order to qualify for an Apple Music subscription, "you must be a student studying a bachelor degree, post-graduate degree, or equivalent Higher Education course at a University, College (the U.S. only) or Post-Secondary School (Canada only). Junior, technical colleges, and special courses are also eligible in Japan."

Apple Music is now offering 6 months free for new student subscribers. Sign up today and listen in. https://t.co/7aaZQKW0W9#AppleMusicStudent pic.twitter.com/JqJuLMjMiD — Sylvester Chauke (@sylvesterchauke) February 11, 2021

To qualify, students must confirm their eligibility as a student through UNiDAYS, and you have to sign up before April 30, 2021. Apple Music for students is normally $4.99 instead of the usual $9.99, so you'll continue on that rate once your trial is over unless you cancel.

