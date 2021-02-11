Apple Music free for six months for students through April

What you need to know
- Apple Music is offering students six months for free if they sign up between now and the end of April.
Students in the US, Canada, Japan, and other nations can now get six months of free Apple Music if they sign up between now and the end of April.
As reported by The 8-Bit
Apple has extended the free trial of Apple Music for new student subscribers once again after running a similar promotion back in 2020.
This doubles the previous free trial period Apple normally offers students.
The promotion is valid for those who fit these criteria, according to Apple:
New subscribers only. University students only. Furthermore, the promotion is valid up to 30th April 2021.
The promotion is only valid in some countries and regions, regarding the terms and conditions:
According to Apple, in order to qualify for an Apple Music subscription, "you must be a student studying a bachelor degree, post-graduate degree, or equivalent Higher Education course at a University, College (the U.S. only) or Post-Secondary School (Canada only). Junior, technical colleges, and special courses are also eligible in Japan."
To qualify, students must confirm their eligibility as a student through UNiDAYS, and you have to sign up before April 30, 2021. Apple Music for students is normally $4.99 instead of the usual $9.99, so you'll continue on that rate once your trial is over unless you cancel.
Apple recently started offering users up to 5 months of free Apple Music in partnership with Dolly Parton and Shazam. From that report:
If you missed Shazaming the song during the Super Bowl to get the offer, you can click on the link in Parton's Twitter post or look up the song in the Shazam app which is free to download from the App Store. Apple commonly runs free Apple Music promotions, but they are usually up to four months, so tonight's offer is better than most.
