Apple Music has gained a new feature, even though it was originally part of the app that it was based on. Now, users will see alternate versions of albums in a new "Other Versions" section of its track list.

The feature was part of Beats Music before Apple bought it to create Apple Music, but it didn't make the jump to the newly designed Apple Music app. Its return is long overdue.

Looks like Apple has brought back one of the best features from Beats Music with Apple Music: Other Versions of the same album.



This section collects remasters, reissues, remixes, demos, deluxe editions, and explicit/clean versions of the same album. 💯 pic.twitter.com/0FrHmxkqsP — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 18, 2020

Now, anyone viewing an album with multiple versions available will see them listed at the bottom of the track list, hidden in a new "Other Versions" as detailed by MacStories.

That same behavior is now followed by Apple Music. For example, if you view the Death Cab for Cutie artist page in Apple Music, you'll see Transatlanticism as one of the group's albums, but only one version of it so as to prevent unnecessary cluttering of the album list. Open that album, however, and you'll see the Other Versions section containing the Demos and 10th Anniversary versions.

It kinda makes you wonder why it's taken so long to come back, doesn't it?