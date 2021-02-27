What you need to know
- Apple Music has a new feature called 'Behind the Songs'.
- It's designed to highlight the work of songwriters and producers behind your favorite songs.
A new Apple Music feature called Behind the Songs has been added to spotlight the work of producers and songwriters.
As reported by Engadget:
Apple Music has rolled out a portal that shines a spotlight on songwriters, producers and session musicians. Behind the Songs includes radio shows, playlists and videos that highlight their work. You'll get to take deep dives into songs and lyrics, and hear from producers about collaborating with artists.
The section brings together a number of Apple Music playlist series, including Songbook, Behind the Boards and On the Session, as well as Lyrics to Live By and The Stories Behind the Songs videos. It includes the radio show Deep Hidden Meaning, in which Nile Rodgers interviews songwriters and listens to their stories.
You can now search for songwriters in Apple Music too. According to Engadget, the new initiative is also part of Apple Music's partnership with The Ivors Academy, a body that helps to promote and represent UK and Irish songwriters and composers.
In other Apple Music news, earlier this week Apple's licensing chief Elena Segal confirmed Apple has no plans to offer a free Apple Music subscription tier. From that report:
Segal also said "more people would probably be using Apple Music" if YouTube wasn't around, but shunned the prospect of a free tier of Apple Music:
"We don't think that an ad-supported service can generate enough revenue to support a healthy overall ecosystem. And it would also really go against our fundamental values on privacy."
Apple's 'Behind the Songs' feature is now available on Apple Music.
