Reported by TechCrunch, Apple has launched ten new Apple Music playlists that are focused on the musical tastes of Gen Z. One, in particular, called Viral Hits, focuses on music that has become popular across social media apps like TikTok.

TikTok's music-laden memes and trends today heavily influence what younger users are listening to. The app has also long-since proven its ability to break new artists and send tracks, both new and old, to the top of the streaming charts across Spotify and Apple Music, as well as the Billboard charts, at times. With the "Viral Hits" playlist, Apple will round-up the songs that are making the leap from social media channels to "the broader cultural stream," the company explains.

While many Apple Music playlists are updated on a weekly or monthly basis, the Viral Hits playlist will be updated as new music becomes popular on social media.

Currently, there are 98 songs representing nearly five hours of music on the playlist, including many tracks that are also now on Apple Music's top charts. But the tracks on "Viral Hits" aren't ranked by number of plays they're receiving — it's an editorial selection, not a chart.

TechCrunch has put together the full list of new playlists on Apple Music below:

Superbloom: Apple describes this playlist as a "new home for young, risk-taking visionaries who think about music differently." The selections will feature artists who often have developed grass-roots followings across social media, where they've experimented and sparked trends.

Lifted: This cross-genre playlist is a melting pot of music Apple describes as "a little underground, but too dynamic for the mainstream to ignore." Tracks will range from the poppy end of the spectrum to hip-hop, R&B, and indie rock, Apple says.

Wildflower: This playlist will feature emerging voices across a mix of hip-hop, R&B, dance, indie pop and rock.

Glow: An upbeat playlist of "feed-good, mood-boosting" tracks.

The Nerve: This playlist features "downcast hybrids" of hip-hop, pop punk, emo and grunge that are "a little too raw for broader audiences." Apple says the music can be "bleak."

The Sound: A playlist featuring the best in new rock.

Verified Hits: Another cross-genre playlist, this one featuring hit songs from genres including pop, indie, arty R&B and electronic.

Catching Feelings: Music for chilling that's a little slow, moody, mellow and low-key.

Do Not Disturb: Music on this playlist aims to help listeners not feel alone when dealing with mental health issues, like the ups, downs, crashes and the coping, says Apple.

In addition to the new Gen Z focused playlists, Apple Music has also launched twenty-four other playlists focused on helping users destress and find calm.